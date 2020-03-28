Watch: Canelo Alvarez Hits Cobra Bag While Carrying His Baby

Mexican boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was spotted hitting the cobra bag while carrying his baby by the other arm.

Canelo has been viewed by boxing pundits as the world’s pound-for-pound king. Following his historic victory over a much heavier Sergey Kovalev, Canelo has been linked with the top middleweight fighters in the world.

Finally, a third fight with his bitter rival Gennadiy Golovkin is already under set. However, sources have told ESPN that the rubbermatch will not come right away as both fighters will first have to undergo interim fights. Canelo is set to face British sensation Billy Joe Saunders on May 2 with the stipulation that his next fight would be a third showdown with Golovkin, who would also have an interim fight first, according to sources.

Ahead of the said fights, Canelo seems to have already been busy in his training camp. And despite the coronavirus scare, the Mexican champ decided to bring his toddler daughter with him in the gym. In fact, Canelo even hit the cobra bag while carrying his baby by his left arm.

Indeed, it was a dangerous act by Canelo as the cobra bag is designed to hit back with every punch. However, the baby Alvarez seemed amused as she watches her legendary father does his thing.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic caused one cancellation and postponement of bouts after another. It has prevented the planned announcement of Alvarez vs. Saunders on May 2 and there has been no official rescheduled date announcement yet.

Saunders’ promoter Eddie Hearn remains hopefulthat his fighter will be Canelo’s next opponent amid the more hyped and highly anticipated trilogy fight with Golovkin.

Saunders recently expressed his thoughts about Canelo saying the Mexican has already reached his peak while he on the other hand, has yet to show the world what he can really do inside the ring.

“For me it’s all about winning. I really do rate him, I think that he’s a brilliant fighter, he’s complete, but the thing is – I believe that we’ve seen the best of him. We haven’t seen the best of me yet,” Saunders said.

The betting odds for the Canelo-Golovkin 3 have already been revealed despite no official schedule yet. And for the first time in his career, Canelo became the favorite over “GGG.” Golovkin has always been the odds-on favorite heading into a fight with his nemesis but according to a report on Boxingscene.com, Sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Canelo at -260, making Golovkin the underdog for the first time in his professional career.