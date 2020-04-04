Watch ‘Dynasty’ Star Liz Gillies Do Spot On Impersonation Of Angelina Jolie

Liz Gillies is just as bored as the rest of us. The 26-year-old actress and lead of the CW’s “Dynasty” must have been in an Angelina Jolie state of mind, because she posted a video of herself on Instagram Thursday impersonating the Oscar-winning actress.

“I’m in shock, and I’m so in love with my brother right now,” Gillies began the video, echoing Jolie’s infamous 2000 acceptance speech for best supporting actress in “Girl, Interrupted.”

The speech and subsequent kiss Jolie shared with her brother James Haven at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party would go on to be discussed as a pivotal moment in pop culture for the next two decades. At the time, it made thousands of headlines around the world and left lots of people uncomfortable, Bustle reported.

Gillies not only mimicked Jolie’s mannerisms in the impersonation but also created a replica of the dress, hair, and makeup she wore to the Oscars. Gillies said her random desire to recreate this moment in history was born out of her boredom while in quarantine.

“In quarantine, you can be whoever you want to be!” she wrote. “Today, I wanted to be Angelina Jolie accepting her award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2000 Oscars.”

The “Dynasty” star’s impersonation caught the attention of a few of her CW castmates who commented on the post. Rafael de la Fuente, who plays Sammy Jo on the show, replied, “WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW,” while Maddison Brown (Kirby Anders) joked, “I’m concerned.”

Even a few of Gillies’s former Nickelodeon “Victorious” co-stars from her teenage years enjoyed the video.

“I met you once,” joked Daniella Monet, who played Trina Vega on “Victorious.” She continued, “It was at a Barnes n noble in Calabasas. We were in the magazine aisle and you had your daughter Zahara with you. I said she was ‘sooo cute’, you acknowledged me. It was cool. Remember? Anyways, that was me. Hope you and your brother are well.”

Victoria Justice, the former lead of “Victorious,” replied, “Hahaha this is fantastic” followed by a laughing emoji.

In the video, Gillies acts as though the Oscar trophy is heavy by carrying it strangely in her arms. She confirmed via Instagram story later that “the Oscar from Amazon isn’t heavy I was just faking.”