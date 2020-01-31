WATCH huge concert hall ceiling collapse in St. Petersburg, one worker has been killed

A construction worker has been found dead after a St. Petersburg concert hall collapsed as it was being demolished. Footage shows tragic moment a worker desperately scrambled to reach a crane as the structure broke apart.

Drone footage shows a huge cloud of dust coming from the St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex. The massive stadium suffered a roof collapse as workers attempted to dismantle the structure.

В Питере при сносе рухнул СКК.Как в фильме ужасов pic.twitter.com/1dd35ndJEn — Дмитрий (@Kartoshka_Kofe) January 31, 2020

Ambulances were spotted outside the building as emergency workers rushed to the scene. One construction worker has found dead under rubble, emergency services have confirmed.

In an aerial video, a worker can be seen dismantling part of the structure’s roof. The complex then begins to collapse as the construction worker scrambles to get inside a crane hoisted over the building, where a colleague can be seen looking on. However, it appears that the man failed to reach safety before the structure began to fail.

Emergency services say there is no risk of further collapse.

