WATCH: Lukashenko makes dramatic landing at Minsk residence carrying ASSAULT RIFLE & in tactical gear, as protesters line streets

Just when you thought things in Belarus couldn’t get anymore surreal, they did. As crowds of protestors gathered near his residence in Minsk on Sunday evening, a defiant Alexander Lukashenko landed by helicopter, ready for action.

The bizarre footage, posted by a Telegram channel close to Lukashenko’s press service, shows the President dressed in a tactical vest and carrying an AK assault rifle. It appears that Lukashenko – in power for 26 years – is channelling Salvador Allende, the former Chilean President deposed in a 1973 CIA-backed coup.

In one video, Lukashenko is seen flying over Minsk while speaking to the pilot on a phone. He then disembarks from the chopper, accompanied by a young man who resembles his 15-year-old son, Nikolay (better known as ‘Kolya’).