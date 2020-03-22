WATCH: Newlyweds showcase how to celebrate while maintaining social distance with neighborhood parade

With coronavirus induced self-isolation comes widespread cancellations of social gatherings and family events but one ingenious wedding party in Crown Heights Brooklyn managed to keep the ‘social’ in social distancing.

The wedding party for the union between JJ Deitsch and Fraida Jacobson wanted to celebrate their friends’ marriage while also adhering to CDC guidelines, which forbid gatherings of over 10 people. Instead of a traditional celebration, they decided to take it to the streets with great success, as eyewitness video shows.

Wedding in crown heights Brooklyn.This is who we are. UNITED!#[email protected]@bariweisspic.twitter.com/WRbXa5mbYN — tzvi chein (@tzvichein) March 20, 2020 Social distancing wedding in Crown Heights. pic.twitter.com/iTONwt2SCc — Johnny Kunza (@johnkunza) March 19, 2020

The wedding party asked the neighborhood to celebrate by singing and dancing with them, all from the safety and comfort of their own homes, as the bride and groom led a cavalcade around the block.

“We invite the entire Crown Heights community to come out on their porches, or stand by their windows and join the simcha [party],” the organizers wrote, in messages shared on social media.

As couple got married today in Crown Heights. Because no one could come to their wedding, they instead drove around the neighborhood and asked everyone to sing and dance with them from their homes. pic.twitter.com/MdwOys4MyI — Mordechai Lightstone (@Mottel) March 19, 2020 My view from across the road pic.twitter.com/HQasQth8uC — Moshe Kaminetzky (@AhinAher) March 20, 2020

Elsewhere, predominantly Jewish areas in New York have experienced coronavirus infection clusters, forcing local religious leaders to shutter synagogues. Again, however, the community came up with a novel solution to overcome the restrictions imposed to combat the novel coronavirus.

CORONA LIFE HACKThis morning, in the Village of New Square: The synagogue remains shut, but a cantor has been granted entry to lead the morning prayers through a centrally-located sound system. Meanwhile, congregants pray along from the comfort of their own homes. pic.twitter.com/5oI9VSt6bU — Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) March 19, 2020

However, some devout Hasidic Jews defied local ordinances and the instructions of religious leaders and attempted to conduct a prayer meeting outside a closed temple. Police were forced to break up the meeting and several arrests were reported.

🇺🇸 — VIDEO: NYC Sherif in front of 770 – the Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights, urging crowds to disperse amid the #coronavirus outbreak. #StayHomepic.twitter.com/9Rh4JCueyq — BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) March 19, 2020

