WATCH: Nigel Farage’s final Brussels speech in FULL as Brexit Party MEPs DEFY rules

NIGEL FARAGE has delivered his last-ever speech in Brussels as his Brexit Party MEPs waved their Union Jack flags in defiance of EU rules.

The Brexit Party leader launched a brutal attack on the bloc just days before the UK is due to leave on Friday, January 31. He said: “This is it, the final chapter, the end of the road, a 47-year political experiment that the British have never been happy with.” He savaged the bloc’s “flags, anthems, presidents” and plans for a European army. Friday marks the “point of no return”, he added.

Mr Farage said the UK “is never coming back” as he gave his final speech at the European Parliament. He added: “I’m not particularly happy with the agreement we’re being asked to vote on tonight but Boris has been remarkably bold in the last few months and, Ms von der Leyen, he’s promised us there will be no level playing field. “And on that basis, I wish him every success in the next round of negotiations. “What happens at 11pm this Friday, January 31 2020, marks the point of no return, once we’ve left we are never coming back and the rest, frankly, is detail.”

Earlier Mr Farage told reporters that he believes Brexit is the “beginning of the end” for the EU. He said: “That’s because we made such a Horlicks of leaving. “I think many of the Eurosceptic groups around Europe began to shake their heads and say ‘Oh, perhaps it is not possible to leave’. “Now it’s actually happening, if we chart a clear path – and provided that Boris Johnson sticks to the very clear promises that he made in his manifesto – then I think all of that will change a couple of years down the line.”

“We are going, we will be gone and that should be the summit of my own political ambitions.” It comes as Nigel Farage warned Mr Verhofstadt is plotting to veto the EU’s approval to the UK Brexit withdrawal agreement as Britain prepares to finally free itself from Brussels’ shackles. The European Parliament is to set the seal on Britain’s departure from the EU in a final vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. But Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage warned anti-Brexit EU leaders could still attempt to veto the bill and stop Brexit from finally happening. He said: “At 6 o’clock we have the vote and all it requires is a simple majority of those in the European Parliament approving the United Kingdom withdrawing on these terms.