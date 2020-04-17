Watch: Residents of retirement village enjoy…

Residents of a retirement village joined together for an afternoon of socially-distanced dancing from their balconies.

Those living in Platinum Skies’ Chapters development in Salisbury were led by local musician Chris Manning in a concert of swing classics, performed in the courtyard garden, with residents singing and dancing along from the comfort of their own homes.

Chief operating officer David Hines said: “No amount of isolation can dampen the spirits of our community at Chapters. Whilst residents can’t meet up for their usual coffee mornings, they were able to party together from their balconies, safely distanced apart, with more than a few taking the opportunity to crack open some Prosecco – much more fun than the typical afternoon tea!

“It is so encouraging to see that our residents remain in such high spirits and were all so keen to join in this musical celebration.”

The elderly are among those hardest hit by Covid-19, which has killed 4,934 Britons as of 5pm on Saturday.

Many older people have found themselves cut off from seeing family and friends due to the current social distancing measures.

Head of wellbeing at Platinum Skies Barbara Cox said: “This musical event is the latest in our activities to help residents through this time. Our lifestyle managers have set up everyone on all the necessary tech platforms, such as Zoom, Skype and WhatsApp, using these to host quizzes, catch-ups and more.

“We’ve set up food delivery to residents’ doors, so they don’t run out of supplies, whilst everyone has been looking out for the most vulnerable individuals, making sure they have their daily newspaper and essentials, like milk and eggs.

“Despite being unable to meet up in person, the sense of community has never been stronger.”