Watch Review: LIV P51 the People’s Swiss Automatic Watch

Who is the LIV P51 Pilots Titanium Automatic Chronograph for?

Photo from amazon.com

One of the most sought-for two words to be inlaid on a watch are the words: ‘Swiss Made’. Combining that with the word: ‘Automatic’ you get the double-whammy that first gets you to peek with interest, simultaneously putting a hand on your wallet instinctively. Okay, I’m exaggerating. But really, when all three of those words are printed on a single watch, it normally either means you’re looking at a timepiece that will cost more than your first car, or the watch is from some shady origin.

LIV is a company that wants to contradict this norm that we’re used to. Utilizing the crowdfunding platform, it aims to (and have successfully) cut out the middleman as well as the expensive exercise of brand building, promising to provide the genuine quality and design of Swiss watches at a fraction of the expected price.

Trying out the latest limited edition P51 Automatic Chronograph, I had an opportunity to experience this new niche that LIV has carved out of a long-established market.

LIV at first sight (IBTimes)

Swiss Made Automatic

To have these words attached to a timepiece means something, and raises certain expectations. But to buy it around the $1,000 mark, which for major Swiss watch brands, mostly you’ll be getting a quartz movement watch. To be an automatic movement watch, you’d think: something’s got to give. Right? So I unboxed the P51 with some reservation.

When I finally held the P51 in my hand, it was quite a ‘wow’ moment. The design is intricate, but not messy. It has that signature Swiss vibe that’s expected with the dials, markings, hands presenting a tasteful, organized array.

Deep navy with orange accents (IBTimes)

I have the titanium blue & grey variant, where the blue is a deep navy that can pass as black under certain lighting conditions. This is then highlighted by orange accents in the LIV logo, hands, and the start/stop chronograph button. The overall styling is sporty, but the polished look makes them serious enough to match dark suits.

The P51 25 Jewel Movement (IBTimes)

The P51 is packed with a ETA 7750 movement, the movement used in other watches by Maurice Lacroix, Hamilton, Longine to name a few, most of them significantly costing much more.

LIV P51 Rotor seen from the back (IBTimes)

In actual use, P51 is a reliable timekeeper in terms of accuracy, furthermore, the automatic winding mechanism together with a 48 hour reserve kept the watch wound so that I did not need to manually wind it over the two weeks I was wearing it daily.

Here the local time reads 2PM, while the bezel shows 11AM in another time zone (IBTimes)

Extremely useful Bezel

There are many things to like about the LIV P51, but by far my favorite feature is actually it’s ceramic bezels. Not only are they built with precision and durability in mind, they have my favorite implementation – to have 1-12 hourly markers on them. Though this is probably meant to be used as an hour dial together with the chronograph, it is also extremely useful when tracking two time-zones like a GMT watch. By aligning the second time zone hour on the dial with the hour hand, I’m able to keep track of it with a quick glance.

This will also come in handy when I’m travelling between time-zones. The turning of the bezel is a very quick (and satisfying) way to track the local time wherever I go, while keeping the home time unchanged.

5/8″ thick titanium case on the P51 (IBTimes)

Robust build

At almost 16mm (5/8″) in thickness, the robustness of the case was never in doubt while using the P51. Made of a solid piece of titanium, the watch exudes durability and masculinity. The screw-down crown adds to the design language, with great detail that is both intricate and rugged.

The leather strap at the pins is very thick and robust (IBTimes)

But LIV went further than that, by pairing the watch with one of the most heavy duty leather straps I have ever seen. The straps actually tapers up from the clasp to the pin, to what looks like a 4-layered leather construction at its thickest – held together with dual stainless steel rivets.

Full-grain leather on the inner surface of the strap (IBTimes)

What also impressed me was the leather that was used on the inner side of the strap, which on many straps that I’ve used has a soft velvety surface, which are always the first things to get destroyed by sweat because of how absorbent they are. The leather straps on the P51 uses a full grain leather even on the inner side – like what other watch straps would use on the outer side, resulting in a leather that’s much more sweat-resistant than usual.

Swiss luminescence in the dark (IBTimes)

Dressed for the dark

The LIV P51 bezel, dials and hands are treated with BGW9 luminescence – which if not familiar to you, just know that even the phosphorescent pigment is sourced from Switzerland. The result is a spectacular sight even in the dark, with clear and long-lasting illumination.

As I’ve mentioned in previous reviews, the ability to be read in the dark is essential for a travel watch, which often needs to be read in dark cabins at a glance. This feature is what sealed the P51 an ideal watch to travel with for me.

P51 is a demonstration of Swiss watch precision and durability (IBTimes)

Final thoughts

‘Why shouldn’t more people enjoy the engineering of Swiss watches?’ This is probably the question that watch lovers ponder as they struggle to save up to purchase their first one. But LIV is a watch company that ponders this question on behalf of consumers.

The philosophy of LIV places the value of Swiss watches not in their exclusivity and hype, but rather, in the excellent engineering, craftsmanship, and endless hours poured into a refined design that will be beautiful, useful and long lasting. The P51 is a prime example of LIV’s mission as a company, making excellent Swiss made timepieces more attainable to every man than ever before.

You can find out more about the LIV P51 on their Kickstarter Page

David is a tech enthusiast/writer who is often on the move and is on a mission to explore ways to make his overhaul flights more enjoyable. This is a contribution to an ongoing IBTimes review series on gadgets for Business Travellers.