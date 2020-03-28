Watch Russian Su-57 fire missile during NEAR-VERTICAL CLIMB as pilots master new jet’s capabilities (VIDEO)

Russian combat pilots have mastered the new capabilities of the fifth-gen Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, the Defense Ministry reported. Footage of the test flights includes a rare firing of a missile while in a near-vertical climb.

The Su-57 is an advanced warplane which can speed straight up into the sky immediately after take-off, thanks to powerful engines and state-of-art controls needed to maintain stability during such a maneuver.

The extreme climb can be accompanied by a barrage of missiles launched at the enemy. A video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry includes such a deployment among other actions performed by the jet.

The aircraft has been tested for a number of scenarios, including extreme low-altitude flights and high-G maneuvering that may be called for in a dogfight, the ministry said.

The Su-57 is Russia’s most advanced fighter jet, currently being introduced into the Air Force. Though already very capable, it is slated for a major upgrade once a new jet engine is ready to replace the kind used on the current model.

