WATCH: Shocking moment violent brawl breaks out between two women in US hotel

A HOTEL lobby was the scene of a shocking fight yesterday after a violent brawl broke out between a desk and a member of hotel staff at a hotel in Atlanta, USA – and the shocking incident was caught on camera.

A dramatic viral video captured the moment two women viciously fought one another in a hotel lobby. The scene was filmed at the Embassy Suites Atlanta Galleria in the USA. The skirmish took place between a guest and a front desk associate, reported View From the Wing.

It’s unclear was sparked the brawl and the start of the confrontation was not captured on camera. However, the fracas that was caught has now gone viral after being shared to Instagram by user nanithabrat. The clip begins with the uniformed member of staff thwacking a guest, sporting a rucksack, with a desk phone. She even pulls her hair off as the pair tussle and yell angrily at one another.

The women cross the room before wrestling with full force in a corner of the lobby. The guest throws a punch while the desk clerk kicks her in the stomach. Horrified guests look on and attempt to intervene although most focus on filming the horrifying incident. The footage comes to an end as the staff member runs behind her desk at attempts to close an office door on the other women.

Another member of staff watches the pair but appears to do little to stop the fight. According to a spokesman from Embassy Suites Atlanta Galleria, the hotel worker had been “threatened” and called the police which sparked the scuffle. The desk clerk was left with minor injuries as a result of the rumpus. She is said to be pressing charges.

The spokesman told Express.co.uk: “An altercation occurred at the Embassy Suites Atlanta Galleria between a front desk associate and a departing guest. “Partial video of the incident has surfaced online which does not show the entire event. “As the full video shows, the departing guest assaulted unprovoked the front desk associate who then defended herself, going further to attempt to disengage from the guest multiple times. “Charges have since been filed by the associate with the Cobb County Police Department, and we encourage anyone with any additional information to contact them directly. “We are pleased to report that our associate suffered only minor injuries, though she obviously is shaken. “Please allow us to emphatically state that we do not condone this sort of activity in any way, shape or form. Violence is never the answer.