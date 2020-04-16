‘We acted in the same method’: Moscow claims will accept US deal to ship ventilators to Russia if needed

The deal to send out ventilators to Russia made by US President Donald Trump is a ‘program of a responsible technique’ to combating Covid-19, a senior Russian diplomat said. The suggestion created a crisis among Trump movie critics.

“We take this verification that the American side might give us such assistance, ought to we require it,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said of Trump’s offer to send ventilators.

He added the deal revealed “an accountable strategy in our typical fight with the pandemic” which Russia had “acted similarly” when it sent out aid to the United States last month.

Supplying aid was a natural point to do under the circumstances, so one should not “add some political considerations” to it, the Russian authorities said.

Trump’s Wednesday tip that, once the US has ventilators to save with various other countries, Russia might obtain some, stimulated an outrage amongst his residential doubters. Some reached asking for prosecuting the president for treason, needs to such a distribution really happen.

A comparable wave of condemnation occurred in late March when a Russian airplane delivered clinical equipment to New York to assist the US tackle the Covid-19 episode.

If you similar to this story, share it with a close friend!