We will not surrender! Boris warns EU there will be NO COMPROMISE in Brexit trade talks

BORIS JOHNSON will set the tone for an assertive post-Brexit Britain tomorrow by telling the EU there will be no more concessions.

The Prime Minister is to demand that the bloc treats the UK as an equal – and will tell voters that “no achievement lies beyond our reach”. With a take-it-or-leave-it offer, he will say that Brussels has a choice between a tariff-free trade deal, similar to the one struck with Canada, or an Australia-type model. In essence, the Australian version would be a continuation of the withdrawal agreement struck last month. The keynote speech comes as an influential group of Tory MPs, led by Sir John Hayes, push for Mr Johnson to be ambitious and start building a Commonwealth-wide trade deal.

It follows calls in the Canadian Conservative Party for a relaxed immigration agreement between Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In echoes of Margaret Thatcher’s tough tactics that forced the EU to give Britain the rebate in 1984, Mr Johnson is expected to say “no, no, no” – stressing that there will be “no alignment, no jurisdiction of the European courts and no concessions”. Sources confirm he will give his blueprint for the upcoming trade talks to an audience of ambassadors, business leaders and think-tanks at a London venue with historic links to trade, less than 72 hours after Britain’s exit from the EU. A Government source said: “There are only two likely outcomes in negotiation – a free trade deal like Canada or a looser arrangement like Australia. We are happy to pursue both.” In a message to the EU and America, Mr Johnson will also lay out his red lines. He is expected to say that the NHS “will not be on the table in any trade talks”. There will also be no relaxation of food hygiene rules, workers’ rights and environmental protections. The PM will point out that UK standards already outstrip those of the EU in key areas such as maternity leave, the minimum wage and single-use plastics. The message is also aimed at scaremongering by Remainers and Labour, who have claimed there will be lower standards after Brexit.

Mr Johnson’s tough message to the EU comes after early demands from Brussels that Britain allows access to its fishing waters, agrees to economic alignment following EU rules and leaves its borders open to free movement. UK negotiators, led by key civil servant David Frost, are now aiming to secure an agreement at least as ambitious as Canada’s deal. Mr Johnson will note that countries such as Japan and Canada have not had to sign up to EU rules and will say Britain expects “comparable treatment”. He will also focus on unleashing the nation’s potential now it is free to make its own decisions. He is expected to say that “no achievement lies beyond our reach” while Glasgow and Liverpool will be cited as examples of cities set to benefit from increased transatlantic trade. He will confirm that talks with the US, Australia, New Zealand and Japan will happen at the same time as wrangling with the EU, and they will be given equal weight – putting further pressure on Brussels to compromise. The Prime Minister intends to take Britain’s seat on the World Trade Organisation at the first opportunity. Meanwhile, the Sunday Express has seen a letter signed by 16 Tory MPs due to be sent to the PM proposing a Commonwealth trade deal to revive the organisation and compete with the EU.

The letter, drafted by Sir John Hayes, notes: “The combined GDP of the Commonwealth family will soon dwarf the EU. So, as a first step, now is the time to develop a reciprocally beneficial trade deal between the nations and dominions of the Queen’s realm, ­comprising 16 realms and 31 territories.” The realms include Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the Carib­­bean states, as well as dependencies such as Gibraltar and the Falklands. The letter adds: “A new trading bloc would secure our common wealth for the common good.” In further developments, Canada could formally propose a “Canzuk” arrangement within just two years, potential Canadian PM Erin O’Toole said last night. The non-political union would see Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain ease migration, bolster defence sharing and increase trade. Together, the “natural allies” account for more than £4.3trillion in gross national income and around 10 percent of the world’s wealth. Speaking last night, Mr O’Toole, a former minister currently in a Conservative leadership contest, said: “There’s a real chance of another general election within 18 months. If I become PM I will prioritise Canzuk through Mr Johnson and counterparts in Australia and NZ.