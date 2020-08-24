Weather near me this weekend: What is the forecast for your area? Hottest regions MAPPED

THE UK heatwave has ended, but some parts of the UK will see some warm weather this weekend. Here are the latest weather forecasts, maps and charts.

Although heat above 30C was starting to become the norm last week, the UK heatwave has finally come to an end. In its place the Met Office has issued weather warnings from Tuesday to Thursday for wind and rain.

The temperature has also plummeted, and the forecast for the next few days is “unsettled”. The Met Office tweeted on Tuesday the next few days will “feel much more like autumn”. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said: “Following the recent hot and thundery weather we are seeing a significant change to very unsettled conditions for August, with an unseasonal spell of strong winds associated with low-pressure centres for the second half of the week.

“Uncertainty remains high in the intensity of these systems at this point, but we are confident in the change to a spell of much windier weather. “Tropical air associated with a decayed tropical cyclone is being drawn towards the UK and the marked contrast between this warm and moist air with normal North Atlantic airmasses can lead to a very vigorous system.” Later this week, the Met Office forecast “sunshine and showers” on Friday and Saturday, which will be particularly frequent in the northwest. For the north and west of the UK the Met Office also forecast it will be “windy with gales at times”.

What is the weather forecast for your area? WXCHARTS maps, which use data from MetDesk, show the south-east will see the highest temperatures this weekend. Maximum temperature maps show parts of London and the south-east could see heat in the range of 20 to 22C on Saturday. Eastern England is also forecast to see maximum temperatures above 20C, while the south-west and Wales will see maximum temperatures around the high-teens.

Parts of central and northern England could also see temperatures above 20C on Saturday. Scotland will vary in highs between 14 and 19C, while Northern Ireland will see maximum temperatures of 16C. Generally Sunday looks likely to be a slightly cooler day than Saturday across the UK. The south-east will once again have the best chance of hotter temperatures, with 21C possible in some areas.

Pockets of eastern and central England could also see the mercury hit 20C. Elsewhere in England and in Wales, temperatures look likely to vary around the mid to high-teen’s mark. For Northern Ireland and Scotland, temperatures are expected to be around the low to mid-teens. The coldest regions in northern parts of Scotland are forecast to see maximum temperatures of 10C. Winter overview maps show widespread rain will also be possible across the UK on both Saturday and Sunday. Currently the Met Office weather warnings expire on Thursday, but further warnings may be issued over the weekend. Maximum wind gust maps also show some strong winds could be present over the weekend as well.

