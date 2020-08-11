Weather set to cause breakdowns as Green Flag says 15 drivers will suffer every minute

HOT WEATHER forecast to hit the UK this weekend is set to cause a surge in car breakdowns with 15 expected every minute over the next few days.

Hot weather and soaring temperatures up to 36 degrees celcius could cause havoc on vehicles with more than 100,000 predicted to suffer issues. Vehicle experts at Green Flag have forecast that just under 127,000 breakdowns will occur between today and Wednesday August 12.

This equates to a massive 15 breakdowns each minute over the course of the next few days in a major risk to road users. Simon Henrick, Head of News at Green Flag said it was “important to be aware” of the effects this could have on key car parts. He said it was also vital motorists knew the effect heat had on “the road itself” which can change its feeling in super hot weather. Mr Henrick has urged road users that several of the issues they could face “are avoidable” if some basic checks are considered.

He said: “After the recent unseasonable July weather, and with lockdown restrictions continuing to ease across much of the country, we expect there will be increased traffic on the roads as Brits take advantage of the rise in temperatures. “However, it’s important to be aware of the effects that heat can have on the car’s key components, as well as the impact it can have on the road itself. “Green Flag wants to ensure that drivers can enjoy the warm weather by staying safe on the roads. “Several of the problems that motorists are likely to encounter are avoidable if drivers ensure that their vehicles are checked thoroughly before setting off on any long journeys.”

Green Flag has revealed drivers can follow three common sense tips to dramatically reduce the chance of suffering a car breakdown in hot weather. They urge road users to make sure their cooling system is filled to the correct level as low coolant is a common cause of overheating issues. Drivers should ensure this is filled to the correct level between the minimum and maximum marks on a coolant bottle to prevent any further damage. Drivers have been urged to check that their coolant isn’t past its sell by date as this could also cause issues.

Coolant which has gone off “will cause more harm than good” and could leave deposits in your engine and radiator which will lead to poor coolant flow. Motorists are also warned by Green Flag to never overload their vehicle during periods of warm weather. Cars often get overloaded with luggage and other items in hot weather but experts have urged motorists to “limit the amount they pack”. Overloading the vehicle means the car will need to work harder which will use more fuel and put strain on key parts. If you believe your car is already overheating, motorists need to take quick and decisive actions to prevent further damage.