We’ll have what they’re having! Boris eyes ‘off-the-shelf’ EU trade deal

BORIS JOHNSON is eyeing an “off-the-shelf” Canada-style trade deal after Britain finally leaves the EU today, according to reports.

The Prime Minister will call for a post-Brexit trade deal based on the agreement between the EU and Canada in a speech on Monday. It comes as the UK is leaving the bloc at 11pm tonight, nearly four years after the referendum.

In his speech next week, Mr Johnson will say he is ready to accept the “off-the-shelf” deal first proposed by the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. The Canada-style model would allow almost tariff-free trade in goods between the UK and the EU. But it would involve border checks and does not include Britain’s services sector. The Prime Minister is set to address the nation tonight to mark Brexit day.

He will hail the “dawn of a new era” and insist Brexit marks “not an end but a beginning”. He will say: “Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward.” He will call Brexit “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”.

Mr Johnson will add: “It is a moment of real national renewal and change. “This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.” There will be a series of events across the country to mark the UK’s departure from the EU.

Later today, the Prime Minister will chair a Cabinet meeting in Sunderland, the city which was the first to back Brexit when results were announced following the 2016 referendum. There will also be a party in Parliament Square tonight led by Nigel Farage. The Leave Means Leave Brexit Celebration will feature speeches from Mr Farage, former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, talkRADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer, Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice. Meanwhile, Union Jack flags will line Parliament Square and The Mall.