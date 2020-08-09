Wentworth golf course on fire as emergency services tackle blaze, Rose Ladies suspended

Shocking pictures emerged on Friday of Wentworth golf course on fire.

Emergency services responded to a fire at Wentworth golf course on Friday afternoon. The final round of the Rose Ladies Series was taking place on Friday, however, action was suspended due to the fire and the course was evacuated.

It’s understood the fire broke out at a nearby rail station and spread onto the outer edges of Wentworth golf course. There are concerns the blaze could spread around the perimeter of the course due to strong winds in the area. However, it’s unlikely the fire will reach the actual course due to the amount of sprinklers dotted around. They should fend off the fire and keep it on the outskirts of the course as firefighters battle the blaze.

It’s understood no one was hurt following the breakout of the fire on Friday. Felicity Johnson, who was on the ninth green as the fire emerged, explained the severity of the blaze. “I was just on the ninth green, just played by second shot,” she said. “The group ahead were ready to tee off on the tenth and we looked ahead to see what the commotion was and we could see flames and a lot of smoke. “We just waited where we were [on the ninth tee].

“The smoke seemed to get closer to us pretty quickly. “When it got closer you could hear it, the noise of it. It’s pretty scary when you see flames then hear them. “We all know how fast fire can travel so it’s pretty scary. “I saw ash land on my clothes too. It was a couple of hundred yards away but it moves so fast. “We all had to stay at a safe distance and hope they can get it under control. “A few people made calls to the club and staff, a few greenskeeper came out with whatever water supplies they could get.