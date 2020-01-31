We’re waking to the idiocy of being woke, says FREDERICK FORSYTH

What exactly is “woke” culture, where did it come from and what does it believe, the CO asked me the other day, and for the life of me I was stumped.

The reason for the query was the blizzard of criticism levelled at Laurence Fox for the crime of expressing the view on Question Time that any source of criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had nothing to do with racism. What seems to have compounded his sin, when a silly besom in the audience started wailing her outrage, was that instead of switching to the conventional grovelling apology mode, he defended himself and his view. In the media that really triggered the rage of the “woke” community.

So far as I can judge, woke culture seems to have overtaken and replaced political correctness or PC. It is a kind of thought police whose devotees have arrogated to themselves the right to be offended to their core by anything they disagree with. Which is just about everything. Every time a woke spokesman (or more likely woman) utters something it appears to be a wail of complaint because whatever they heard or read was either based on common sense or a traditional view. One of those traditions in this country is tolerance for a viewpoint different from your own. But not in woke culture where a non-woke dissentient viewpoint is a source of almost hysterical denunciation.