‘We’re watching you!’ Ireland sends Boris Johnson warning over Brexit deal

IRELAND has warned it will be closely watching to make sure Britain sticks to the terms of the Irish Protocol within the Brexit withdrawal agreement including a pledge to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Irish European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said she fully expected the UK to meet its obligations as the deal had been enshrined in international law. Ms McEntee told the Irish Parliament “they will uphold and adhere to everything that was agreed” in the protocol, an agreement that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland. The protocol was agreed between the EU and UK as part of the withdrawal agreement and only comes into effect if trade talks find no other way to avoid a hard border.

Ms McEntee said a special committee would be put in place to oversee its implementation and would meet at the end of the month. She said the oversight committee would have representatives from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain and the EU. She said: “This body will not change what has already been agreed in any way.”

Ms McEntee told the Dail: “Regarding the possibility of reneging on the protocol, given the fact that this is international law, we expect the UK to fulfil its obligations and it has made that commitment today. “We will certainly be keeping an eye on that.” Meanwhile, an inquiry examining the impact of new customs arrangements on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland has been set up by a Westminster committee.

Northern Ireland will still be part of the UK’s customs territory at the end of the transition period but will also continue to follow EU customs rules. That is likely to mean new bureaucracy for trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The Government has promised “unfettered access” for Northern Ireland businesses to the rest of the UK but has not set out how it will do this.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee said its inquiry will examine the Irish Protocol in detail. Chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare said there is an “urgent need” for clarity on customs arrangements under the protocol. He said: “Despite government promises of unfettered access, it now seems likely that additional paperwork will be required to move goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. “Meanwhile, businesses remain in the dark about how they can get their goods to market after the transition period.”

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had already warned failure to implement the Irish Protocol could “significantly damage” the prospects for even the most basic free trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year. Speaking last week before the EU’s negotiating mandate was formally adopted and the first round of trade talks got underway, Mr Coveney said: “The implementation of agreements that have already been struck are the test of good faith and trust. “Without good faith and trust, building a good faith relationship is not going to be easy. “If there isn’t progress on the infrastructure needed to implement the Irish Protocol as part of the Withdrawal Agreement in the next few months, then I think that is going to be a very worrying signal for whether or not it’s going to be possible to conclude something sensible before the end of the year.”

We expect the UK to fulfil its obligations and it has made that commitment today