West Virginia Jumps From 0 to 7 Coronavirus Cases In 5 Days

West Virginia reported two more positive coronavirus tests since Thursday night, bringing the total number of cases in the state to seven, Gov. Jim Justice in a briefing.

Of the 237 people tested for the virus, 219 were negative. Results are awaited for 13 persons.

West Virginia University Medicine said it tested about 300 people at new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites for pre-screened patients in Bridgeport, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Wheeling, Thursday. The results will not be available until next week.

Justice said the coal mining industry will continue as an essential industry and encouraged coal miners to take social distancing precautions while on the job.

Justice said all lodges will close Friday night as many of the visitors to the state’s lodges come from out of state.

He said he does not want West Virginians to panic.

State parks, cabins and campsites will remain open. He also said the trout stockings in the state’s rivers and streams will continue as planned.

Justice said he is signing an executive order to extend multiple deadlines such as driver’s license renewal as well as expanding operations such as telehealth.

Justice also urged people who can give blood to help save lives across the state and the country.

The governor said more masks and protective suits for first responders and medical providers have been ordered and will be coming in early next week.

Justice is also feeling the personal pain. His resort, The Greenbrier, closed yesterday amid virus concerns. It wasn’t known whether Greenbrier employees would be paid during the closure.