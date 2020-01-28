Wetherspoons warning: Why has Wetherspoons instituted a two-drink limit?

WETHERSPOONS has instituted a two-drink limit across its pubs, but why has the British boozer made this decision?

Wetherspoons is a national pub chain which first began in 1979, meaning it celebrated its 40th birthday last year. This year, the chain has kicked off the new year by implementing a two-drink limit across its pubs, but why has Wetherspoons taken this step?

As of March 2019, there were almost 900 Wetherspoon pubs across the UK. The drinking establishments caused a stir on social media on Friday when a Kent Wetherspoons pub highlighted the two-drink limit. The Robert Pocock pub put up a poster about the rule which said parents with children in tow are limited to two alcoholic beverages. The pub chain has insisted families are welcome on the premises, despite staff imposing this limit.

The poster read: “As part of our licensing it is our responsibility to ensure that we are protecting children from harm. “Therefore adults in charge of children will be allowed to have one alcoholic drink and a further alcoholic drink with a sit-down meal.” The chain said its guideline for staff applied in its pubs nationwide, and was designed to deter “unruly behaviour” by children left unsupervised. As far as Wetherspoons is concerned, a child is anyone under the age of 16.

It has been a crime since 1902 to be drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven in a public place. This offence can be punishable by a fine or up to a month in jail. On its website the pub operator states: “Families are welcome to dine in the majority of our pubs; however, permitted hours for customers aged under 18 years may vary from pub to pub. “During these permitted hours, 16 and 17-year-olds (with the exception of some pubs in Scotland) are welcome to visit, without adult supervision, for food and soft drinks only.”

The ruling has led to mixed response on social media. One person tweeted: “Wetherspoons is introducing a two-drink limit if you have children. “For me, this is just more rules and laws being put on us as British citizens. “This country needs to be a little bit more Liberal and trust people. “There’s a reason why crime rate in the Netherlands is so low”.

However, some said harsher measures should be taken to handle unruly children. One person tweeted: “Why doesn’t #Wetherspoons ask the parents with unruly kids to leave the pub, rather than banning all parents from drinking more than 2? “Think you’ll find the unruly kids will be unruly even if certain parents are sober! “Put up signs to keep your kids behaved & not to run about #lbc”.