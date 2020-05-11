What a night out in Australia will look like post COVID-19 lockdown

Temperature checks by bouncers and mobile drinks orders are among the rigorous new measures Australian pubs and hotels are being told to use ahead of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The Australian Hotelier Association revealed the strict rules on Wednesday as the body warned the 5,000 venues it represents are facing spiralling debts during the lockdown of up to $300,000-a-month.

As part of its proposal to re-open pubs as soon as early June, the AHA is encouraging bars to implement regular staff checks and 1.5m social distancing rules for patrons.

It comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the AHA’s advice as ‘exactly the thing we’re looking for from industry groups right across the country’.

The body’s recommendations as well as those by Restaurant and Catering Australia are being given to the federal government to be assessed by medical experts.

Other proposed measures on the AHA’s 18-point checklist include the deep cleaning of venues prior to opening, ID checks on entry and the ordering of food and drink primarily on mobile devices.

Communal areas like food buffets, cutlery trays and water stations would also not be allowed under the at first to prevent the risk of transmission.

The much-loved little bowl of peanuts or would also be banned given the amount of physical contact they involve.

The ID checks normally the reserve of registered clubs would be expanded to the thousands of hotels, bars and pubs under the membership of the AHA.

The eight-page document laying out the industry’s exit strategy called for a limited re-opening at first, to be followed by a ‘review and amend’ process.

The tiered process would mean venues allow one person per four square metres – in line with the government advice from before the March 23 shutdown of bars and restaurants.

AHA advice states though the rule would only allow 25 per cent of capacity, and proposes loosening social distancing rules to permit 50 per cent capacity in the ‘medium term’.

‘For many, a 25% capacity limit would not even cover fixed costs for a venue e.g. electricity usage charges, workers compensation, broadcast licence fees, music licensing,’ the advice reads.

‘A 25% capacity is only sustainable for the very short term.’

It follows Employment Minister Michaelia Cash calling on retailers to create ‘COVID-safe workplaces,’ and be ready to safely welcome customers when the government gives the ‘green light’.

In the Northern Territory, pubs are reopening on May 15.