What Arsenal can expect from ‘no-nonsense’ Gabriel Magalhaes if they beat Man Utd to deal

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal will be getting a “hard-working” and “no-nonsense” defender if they beat Manchester United to the signing of Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes, according to French football expert Julien Laurens. Arsenal were thought to be closing in on the signing of Gabriel after agreeing an initial fee of £22million for the centre-back. However, United have made a last-ditch attempt to sign the Brazilian.

Gabriel, 22, reportedly had a medical with Arsenal on Thursday before United acted on their earlier interest in the player. But speaking ahead of that, Laurens explained what Arsenal fans could expect if a deal for Gabriel does get completed. “Gabriel had a wonderful season in Ligue 1 before it was stopped by the pandemic,” Laurens said on the Gab and Juls podcast. “He’s young, 22, he’s left-footed which I think is the profile that Arteta wanted, a left-footed centre-back.

“Not too expensive, €30m, £27m, who is really hard-working, listens, is intelligent, no-nonsense, no fancy stuff. I think he’s very efficient, certainly he was at Lille.” Arsenal are set to welcome William Saliba into the first-team squad after the Frenchman spent last season back on loan at Saint-Etienne following his £30m transfer to the Emirates. Laurens can see Gabriel and Saliba in a back three alongside David Luiz under Mikel Arteta. He added: “I really think if you’ve got Saliba on one side, Gabriel on the other side, and you’ve got David Luiz as a sweeper in that back three, I think this is very good from Arsenal’s point of view. Premier League done deals: Every confirmed deal this summer so far [TRANSFERS]

“Listen, defensively this club has had issues for the last 10 years, since Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure. “[You play Luiz] to give Saliba and Gabriel a bit more solidity, certainly to start with. A back three is more solid than a back four. “And I think then if Saliba and Gabriel look really strong, you can move back to a four very easily and I think you’ll have a very solid base at the back which I think is what they’re looking for.” Meanwhile, Laurens says Arsenal are interested in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and reckons the Gunners are heading in the right direction.