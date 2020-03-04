What Arsenal’s win over Everton proved about Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery – Sutton

Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the year on Sunday.

Arsenal’s win over Everton showed how far they have come under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, because they would have “crumbled” if Unai Emery was still in charge. That’s the opinion of former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. The Gunners came from behind to beat the Toffees on Sunday.

Arsenal kept up their charge for a Champions League place on Sunday. The Gunners moved to within four points of the Champions League spots by beating Everton at the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a double after Eddie Nketiah had equalised for the home side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had scored the opening goal after just 49 seconds with a spectacular overhead kick.

But the Gunners showed spirit to come back from behind to earn three vital points in the race for the top four. Fans were impressed with the team's pressing the second half, as they pressed Everton to get the ball whenever they lost it. And Sutton was full of praise for the Gunners, as he indicated in his Daily Mail column that the team would have probably lost under Emery's leadership. "The Arsenal of old might have crumbled under the pressure from Carlo Ancelotti's visitors, who are improving themselves," he wrote.

“But the hosts held on, despite tiring legs, and saw it out for a win which takes them up to ninth and the fringes of the European places. “Arteta will not be pleased with the two goals Arsenal conceded — both from set-pieces — and Everton had further opportunities to score through Dominic Calvert-Lewin. “But this is an Arsenal team on the rise. “Under the guidance of their new boss, they are slowly but surely making themselves difficult to beat and remembering what it takes to win.”