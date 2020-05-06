What Aussies are buying during COVID-19

WHAT AUSTRALIANS ARE BUYING DURING THE PANDEMIC:
UP
ALCOHOL
* Sales at Coles-owned liquor outlets alone have risen at least six per cent
—
BEAUTY PRODUCTS
* Sales of make-up and skincare products have increased 500 per cent and 600 per cent respectively at Myer.
* Home hair dyes
* Nail polish and remover
—
FOOD
* Staples such as pasta, flour, eggs, frozen vegetables and desserts, sugar and tinned tomatoes
* Fresh vegetables, especially potatoes, onions and carrots
* Dried herbs and spices
* Dried soup mixes
* West Australians have been keen on bread-making, with bread-mix purchases rising 174 per cent.
* Victorians preferred cake mix, which went up 63 per cent.
* Marley Spoon reported a 62 per cent increase in home-delivered meal kits
—
HYGIENE
* A 1000 per cent increase in hand sanitiser
* Antibacterial wipes and liquid soaps
* By early April, Woolworths was selling about 2.75 million rolls of paper towels and more than 1.6 million boxes of tissues a week
—
LOUNGE AND ACTIVEWEAR
* Since late March, activewear brands have been the top four searches at online fashion site The Iconic
* Adults and children’s leggings, hoodies and logo T-shirts have been top sellers
* Sports shoes are up 100 per cent
* Yoga-wear is up a whopping 600 per cent
* In the past two weeks, slipper purchases have risen 800 per cent
—
LINGERIE
* Peaked in early April, up one-third compared with the same time last year
—
STATIONERY
* Pens, pencils
* Notebooks and diaries
—
DOWN
* Coffee pods (at some retailers)
* Gum and mints
* Pre-packaged salads
* Australian retail fashion, in-store sales falling by up to 86 per cent, with a 56 per cent drop online.
Data sourced from Coles, Woolworth’s, Myer, The Iconic, the Australian Fashion Council, and Adore Beauty and is correct as of 29/4/2020.
