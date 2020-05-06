What Aussies are buying during COVID-19

WHAT AUSTRALIANS ARE BUYING DURING THE PANDEMIC:

UP

ALCOHOL

* Sales at Coles-owned liquor outlets alone have risen at least six per cent

—

BEAUTY PRODUCTS

* Sales of make-up and skincare products have increased 500 per cent and 600 per cent respectively at Myer.

* Home hair dyes

* Nail polish and remover

—

FOOD

* Staples such as pasta, flour, eggs, frozen vegetables and desserts, sugar and tinned tomatoes

* Fresh vegetables, especially potatoes, onions and carrots

* Dried herbs and spices

* Dried soup mixes

* West Australians have been keen on bread-making, with bread-mix purchases rising 174 per cent.

* Victorians preferred cake mix, which went up 63 per cent.

* Marley Spoon reported a 62 per cent increase in home-delivered meal kits

—

HYGIENE

* A 1000 per cent increase in hand sanitiser

* Antibacterial wipes and liquid soaps

* By early April, Woolworths was selling about 2.75 million rolls of paper towels and more than 1.6 million boxes of tissues a week

—

LOUNGE AND ACTIVEWEAR

* Since late March, activewear brands have been the top four searches at online fashion site The Iconic

* Adults and children’s leggings, hoodies and logo T-shirts have been top sellers

* Sports shoes are up 100 per cent

* Yoga-wear is up a whopping 600 per cent

* In the past two weeks, slipper purchases have risen 800 per cent

—

LINGERIE

* Peaked in early April, up one-third compared with the same time last year

—

STATIONERY

* Pens, pencils

* Notebooks and diaries

—

DOWN

* Coffee pods (at some retailers)

* Gum and mints

* Pre-packaged salads

* Australian retail fashion, in-store sales falling by up to 86 per cent, with a 56 per cent drop online.

Data sourced from Coles, Woolworth’s, Myer, The Iconic, the Australian Fashion Council, and Adore Beauty and is correct as of 29/4/2020.