What Brexit means for EU citizens as thousands in limbo – how to get settled status in UK

BRITAIN may no longer be part of the European Union but plenty of EU citizens continue to live on British shores – so what happens now? How can they get settled status to carry on living and working in the UK?

Brexit is a thing of the past after the country left the European Union on January 31. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not use the word once in a pre-recorded speech broadcast an hour before the UK officially departed the EU.

But as the country moves towards negotiating its future relationship with the EU, Brexit is still on the mind of some people living in the UK. Express.co.uk spoke to Maike Bohn, co-founder of the3million, to find out what EU and EA citizens living in the UK are thinking. In the aftermath of Brexit Day, Ms Bohn described the mood among EU citizens as varied. She said: “I think it’s a funny mix. The anger has died down. “There was a lot of strain of anguish and people questioning ‘do I belong?’” “Some have very real worries about how to get their settled status.”

“People feel left alone and really worried. I think part of it is to do with a mix of messages.’ Those mixed messages, says Ms Bohn, include EU citizens being told they are friends of the UK, and then being labelled as “scroungers” and, in Theresa May’s words, “queue jumpers”. The promise of automatic rights for EU citizens in the run-up to Brexit negotiations and claims the UK would stay in the customs union mean Ms Bohn feels there is now “a massive issue of trust”. Ms Bohn said: “EU citizens do feel insecure about whether they belong and what their rights are.”

What is settled status? EU, EEA or Swiss citizens and their families can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after June 30, 2021. This “settled status” grants those who have spent five years in the UK the same rights as British citizens. This includes healthcare, education, benefits and pensions. You do not need to apply if you have: indefinite leave to enter the UK indefinite leave to remain in the UK British or Irish citizenship (including ‘dual citizenship’)

How to apply for settled status The free EU Settlement Scheme is open now and the deadline for applying is June 30, 2021. To apply for settled status, visit the Government website . You can apply now if you’re eligible or you can also choose to apply later depending on your circumstances. If your application is successful, a letter will be emailed to you confirming your settled or pre-settled status. You can view your status or prove it to someone else online. However, you will not usually get a physical document.

Ms Bohn says she is anxious about the granting of settled status – available to all EU citizens currently residing in the UK – as a digital document. The House of Lords had suggested an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill that if agreed, would have made it law for the document to be physical proof of settled status. But Ms Bohn worries the digital version can too easily be changed and says some would prefer a physical document proving their settled status. She believes people would be happy to pay a surcharge for a physical document. For the time being, EU citizens’ rights remain unaffected because of the UK entering an 11-month transition period. This phase is designed to smooth the UK’s exit from the EU by giving the Government time to negotiate everything from trade, travel and rights with the bloc. The transition period ends on December 31, 2020, and if no arrangement has been agreed by then the UK will face a no-deal scenario. If the EU citizens living in the UK at the moment want to stay, they need to apply for settled status by June next year.

But Ms Bohn is concerned some citizens could miss out on obtaining settled status. “What we have said for three years and not getting anywhere is ‘what happens to those who don’t apply before the deadline?’” She added: “The Government has a very hard job to reach everyone, it’s massive. “That’s why we need a safety net. Nobody must be left behind.”

How many people could apply for settled status? Part of the reason why it’s a difficult task for the Government is because the exact number of EU citizens is not known, says Ms Bohn. Government figures show that at one stage, 138 percent of Bulgarian nationals had applied for settled status. This was based on the estimated number of Bulgarians in the UK, and given the percentage of those that applied, it means there were more of them in the country than the Government thought. Ms Bohn said: “The Government needs to reach all of them. Because the UK decided to do this, it comes down to a duty of care.” She added: “This is about people who were promised something and are caught up in it, we are collateral damage.

The Government has moved to reassure EU citizens by saying they can continue to use passports or national identity cards as evidence of their status in the UK until the new border and immigration system is introduced. It ran a £4 million marketing campaign to encourage settled status applications. A Home Office spokesperson said: “We value the contribution EU citizens make to our country and we want them to stay. “The EU Settlement Scheme is working – over 2.5 million people have been granted a secure digital status so far – guaranteeing their rights in UK law. “This digital status future-proofs their rights and is linked to their passport or ID card, replacing physical documents which can get lost, stolen, damaged, tampered with and expire.” “We have awarded up to £9 million to 57 voluntary and community sector organisations across the UK to help us reach an estimated 200,000 vulnerable or at-risk EU citizens and their family members. “We are working closely with employers, local authorities and charities to raise awareness. “Employers and landlords have a duty not to discriminate against people unlawfully. “The EU Settlement Scheme provides an immigration status in UK law, set out in the Immigration Rules. “Anyone granted status under the EU Settlement Scheme can choose to securely share their digital status with organisations such as banks, landlords, employers and to obtain benefits or services.”

What is settled status?

How to apply for settled status