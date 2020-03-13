What Bruno Fernandes did in Man Utd training to impress new team-mates

Bruno Fernandes has been a hit since joining Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes made an immediate impact on his new Manchester United team-mates after joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window. The Portugal international has impressed since joining United. The attacking midfielder has netted three goals and chipped in with two assists in all competitions.

Fernandes is already a fan favourite at Old Trafford, with United supporters hoping their new signing will fire them to a top four finish. And according to The Times, Fernandes immediately impressed his new United team-mates. They say Fernandes wanted to make a good impression at United and asked if he could start training just hours after signing his contract. United’s stars weren’t at Carrington at the time, however, Fernandes worked on the pitch with a fitness coach.

The Times add that Fernandes also impressed in his first session alongside his new team-mates. The playmaker was heard shouting ‘Give me the ball!’ throughout. United staff have reportedly been impressed with Fernandes’ attitude, with his arrival giving everyone a lift. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been vocal on Fernandes’ impact, with the Norwegian claiming his new signing has brought standards up at United. “Bruno has come in as a leader and he has shown he is a leader,” Solskjaer said. “He is a winner. He does not take 99 percent as good enough. “I like to see that in a player. He doesn’t change coming into a new team.

“He is the same as he was at Sporting and that is a boy with confidence, with quality and good form. “That is his personality. He is allowed to be himself, everyone should be allowed to be themselves.” United hero Nani has revealed he helped persuade Fernandes to join the Red Devils in January. Nani said: “As soon as I saw the news, the possibilities, I told him, ‘Don’t choose Manchester City, don’t choose any other team. You choose Man Utd!’ “After a couple of months, he moved to Manchester United and I was so, so happy because that advice and his choice were matching.