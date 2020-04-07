What Does Meghan Markle’s Family Think Of Her Move To Los Angeles With Prince Harry?

There have been a lot of opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sudden move to Los Angeles. The couple’s relocation from Canada to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic has earned some disdain from sources close to them. The British royal’s biographer even referred to the couple as selfish “defiant teenagers.” And it seems that those on Meghan’s side of the family agree that the relocation was in poor taste.

Here’s a look at what the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister and father have said about the move.

Samantha Markle spoke with The Sun’s Dan Wootton on his talkRADIO Drivetime show on Monday. The mom of three agreed with President Donald Trump in refusing to allow U.S. taxpayers to fund the couple’s security, especially during a time of crisis. She also deemed Meghan and Harry’s move a poor reflection of their characters.

“He [Harry] and Meghan right now really don’t care or seem to care about families and people around them. Their focus on self-preservation is quite disgusting,” Samantha said. “They are the biggest hypocrites right now on the planet.”

Furthermore, she claimed that the Duchess had not been in contact with her nor their father, Thomas Markle Sr. during the “devastating pandemic.”

“Just the idea of abandoning both families during such a horrific time without so much as a phone call is quite shocking,” the 55-year-old said. “And now to abandon the British people and Royal Family at such a critical time it is almost, it takes me back to Roman colosseums, it seems so horribly cruel.”

Thomas also spoke with the press to express his disapproval regarding his daughter’s decision.

“I think Meghan and Harry should go back to the Royal family in the U.K. and be supportive of the Queen,” the 75-year-old told The Mirror in an interview published March 28. “I think they should be in England at this time and not in L.A.”

Thomas and Meghan have reportedly been estranged since news broke that he was working with paparazzi to profit from staged photos prior to her 2018 wedding. Despite how his monetary desires affected his relationship with Meghan, he still commented on what would benefit her the most financially.

“I really support the idea of them going back to the royal family,” he revealed. “They can join the A-list and make lots of money, of course, when the problem with the virus is over. But they will never find the respect they would have as full members of the royal family.”

Thomas also confirmed that he had not spoken with his daughter despite being at high-risk to contract COVID-19 given his age and heart condition. Furthermore, the outlet reported that he had yet to meet his grandson Archie or his son-in-law. Thomas said he hoped that the pandemic would help to mend his relationship with the couple.

“If I could say anything to Harry and Meghan right now it is that life is too short,” he said. “I would certainly tell them to be careful and I would tell them that I love them. This is the time to think about what is really important in life – it’s too short and unpredictable. While we have to isolate physically, there is no reason to isolate personally from each other at this time.”