What Gareth Bale’s agent said when asked why Man Utd transfer didn’t happen in 2017

Gareth Bale’s agent has revealed why the Real Madrid winger didn’t join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The Portuguese was keen to sign the Wales international in the summer of 2017, so much so he reportedly instructed United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to do everything in his power to sign the forward.

At the time, Bale’s future at the Bernabeu was in major doubt as he’d fallen down the Los Blancos pecking order under Zinedine Zidane. It was reported United tried to prise the Welshman from Real’s clutches but saw their approaches rebuffed by the Spanish champions. Bale’s long-time representative Jonathan Barnett was quizzed about United’s attempts to lure Bale to Old Trafford during a lengthy interview with Spanish newspaper AS. And Barnett revealed his client didn’t seal a move to the Theatre of Dreams because he was happy in the Spanish capital. JUST IN: Man City stance on rivalling Man Utd for £30m Jude Bellingham transfer

“Every club wanted him,” Barnett said when asked why Bale didn’t join United three years ago. “He was happy at Madrid. “He was not for sale then, he was one of the best players in the world. He’s not for sale now. “Real Madrid have always shown great respect for him, the president has always been a Bale fan and shows him unbelievable respect.” Bale’s relationship with Zidane is still a fractured one, with the Frenchman revealing his desire to sell the former Tottenham man last summer. DON’T MISS Three reasons Lionel Messi could seal sensational transfer to Man City [OPINION] Man City boss Guardiola discusses Messi leaving Barcelona [QUOTES] How Man City could line up with Lionel Messi transfer [ANALYSIS]

The 30-year-old came very close to ending his love affair with Real last July, with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning offering him a lucrative deal. The three-year deal, however, fell through – which resulted in Bale staying put. “He got an offer that was impossible to refuse,” Barnett said of Bale’s near move to China. “But Real Madrid wouldn’t sell him. “They [the Chinese club]couldn’t pay what Madrid wanted.”

When pressed further on the failed move, Barnett added: “He wanted to create a legacy. He wanted to bring shiny football up. “He had a vision that he could make Chinese football great. “He’s won everything that he can win, and he’s done it many times.” Bale and his Real team-mates will be back in action on Sunday afternoon, travelling to Pamplona to take on Osasuna.

