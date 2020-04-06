What Is ‘Harry Potter At Home’? JK Rowling’s Quarantine Announcement Explained

J.K. Rowling has just cast a “banishing charm on boredom.” The “Harry Potter” series author has gifted audiences around the globe a way to dive back into the Wizarding World from the comfort of their homes.

Rowling announced her decision via Twitter Wednesday, saying that people all over the world “might need a bit of magic” while social distancing.

“Harry Potter At Home,” as the new interactive site is called, is geared toward everyone — old fans of the series, new fans, and those that have not yet discovered the “Harry Potter” world, according to the site.

The most enthusiastic Potterheads will remember Pottermore, Rowling’s initial “Harry Potter” fanbase site released in 2012, which is filled with feature-length stories not published in the books, quizzes that could determine one’s Hogwart’s house or Patronus, and various games.

Forbes reported in May 2019 that Rowling was in the process of launching a new site in partnership with Warner Bros. that would be a “Wizarding World Digital,” a supposed update to Pottermore. “Harry Potter At Home” is an added subsection of that initial concept, launched on WizardingWorld.com and is catered toward the current climate as Potterheads around the world deal with the effects of COVID-19.

The site promises a “free online collection of child-friendly activities, videos, puzzles, illustrations, quizzes, creative ideas, articles and much more” to keep children and families occupied while forced to remain indoors.

Through the website, teachers now also have access to all seven of the “Harry Potter” novels and can record themselves reading the books aloud to post onto “schools’ secure networks” so that their students can regain a sense of classroom learning.

Along with the tools for teachers, audiences will be treated to many of the beloved features from Pottermore, like the sorting hat and Patronus quizzes, but will now have access to new material straight from the mind of Rowling herself.