‘What is that?’ Bizarre deep-sea creature found near Hawaii exposed

The discovery was made in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a World Heritage US National Monument encompassing 583,000 square miles of water in the North Pacific. Created in 2006, the area includes the 10 islands and atolls of Hawaii, making it one of the world’s largest protected areas and is known for its cultural and natural values. In 2018, a team of oceanographers, from the Nautilus Expedition, went a mile beneath the surface to take a look at the booming marine life flourishing thanks to the conservation.

National Geographic captured the moment on camera when the group spotted a bizarre creature known as a gulper eel. One of them says: “Let’s take a look at that, what is that? Oh wow, looks like a muppet. “What are you? What is that? I think it’s a fish. “It’s getting defensive, it’s getting mad.”

The eel spotted the divers and blew up like a balloon to apparently defend itself, but the moment caught the scientists by surprise. They added: “Whoah, oh my gosh, would you look at that, look at its little face, I think he ate too much. “Wow, I think we really ticked him off too. “Oh my gosh, he just changed shape, he showed us how big he can get if he wants. “Is that a gulper eel? That was crazy, so awesome, what a way to end a watch.”

The fish then returned back to its normal size and swam away from the group. Very little is known about these creatures that live up to 6,000 feet deep, but most researchers agree it is a defence mechanism. The gulper eel’s mouth can suddenly expand like a soap bubble to allow it to scoop up much larger prey, although the fish is thought to eat mainly small crustaceans, hence its name. It is theorised that, because of the fish’s tiny teeth, its ability to stretch to bizarre proportions is more of a back-up plan if food gets scarce and large fish are all that are on offer.

Scientists believe the gulper eel in the footage is a youngster, given its size, but adults can be up to three-foot. The Nautilus Expedition was founded in 2008 by Dr Robert Ballard, best known for his discovery of RMS Titanic. The programme explores the seafloor with expeditions launched from Exploration Vessel Nautilus, a 64-meter research vessel operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust. In addition to scientific research, the group educates students by taking them on board Nautilus expeditions, offering hands-on experience in ocean exploration, research and communications.

