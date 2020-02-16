What Jurgen Klopp does every morning before Liverpool training emerges in Melwood insight

Jurgen Klopp if known for his brilliant bond with his players.

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg has lifted the lid on life at Anfield, and what Jurgen Klopp is doing behind the scenes to keep morale high at the Premier League leaders. Van Den Berg played a key role in Liverpool’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury during the week.

Liverpool are currently running away with the Premier League title. The Reds are 22 points clear at the top of the table, and are still the only unbeaten team in the league. Morale at Selwood is at an all-time high after winning the Champions League last season, and players appear ready to run through walls for Klopp. The German manager is famed for his close relationships with his players, and constantly backs them when required. JUST IN: Why Lionel Messi might have been tempted to join Man City

And Van Den Berg has opened up on what it is that makes Klopp's man-management power so strong. The Dutchman, who joined last summer for £1.8million, revealed that the manager hugs every player when they arrive at Melwood, and explained how the boss makes all his players feel "appreciated and valued". He told the Mirror: "The warmth you feel as a young player at Liverpool is so special. "I will tell you the best example of this. At other clubs you arrive in the morning and people will say 'good morning' or shake hands.

“But here at Liverpool, you get a hug from the manager! “Jurgen Klopp gives you a hug – and it’s those special little things that made all the young players feel appreciated and valued. “That kind of warmth from the manager gives us the hope that we are all on the path to the Liverpool first team.” Van Den Berg was one of two signings made by Liverpool last summer, after he was joined by Harvey Elliott.