What Liverpool’s senior stars think of Jurgen Klopp’s controversial FA Cup team decision

Liverpool take on Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth round replay tonight with no senior players set to feature.

Andy Robertson has revealed Liverpool’s senior players are fully behind Jurgen Klopp’s decision to stick with plan for the winter break and not play any part in the FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury. Liverpool blew a 2-0 lead in their tie against Shrewsbury as the League One outfit came back to draw 2-2.

FA Cup replays are scheduled to take place this week – during the inaugural Premier League winter break. And speaking after the draw at New Meadow, Klopp caused some controversy by insisting none of the senior players would be involved. The Liverpool boss also explained he wouldn’t be in dugout either with Under-23s boss Neil Critchley taking his place on the sidelines. Klopp made a point that he wanted to “respect” the Premier League’s winter break, but he has drawn some criticism with Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt calling on the FA to punish Liverpool for “undermining the competition”.

Robertson, though, has defended the Liverpool boss and insists the entire team are behind his decision. “The manager is our leader. He’s the one that makes our decisions,” he told talkSPORT. “We stand by every decision he makes whether it’s team selections or days off. “He’s been very clear what he wants and we stand by him so that’s the players’ perspective.

“I think he’s earned the right to make these decisions because he’s been phenomenal for all of us, so long may that continue. “He’s made the best decision for the club and we all stand by that.” It’s not the first time Liverpool have fielded a full youth team in a cup competition this season. Liverpool’s senior players were out at the Club World Cup when the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Aston Villa was scheduled, with the Reds playing a young side as they lost 5-0.