What Man Utd star Odion Ighalo has been doing since transfer announcement

Manchester United star Odion Ighalo landed in Dubai this morning ahead of his trip to the United Kingdom, reports say. The Nigeria international’s loan move to Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua was announced on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United sprung a major surprise on transfer deadline day when they announced Ighalo would be moving to Old Trafford on loan. The Red Devils had initially hoped to raid Bournemouth for striker Josh King, who played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the club's reserves earlier in his career. United were unable to sign King, however, with Bournemouth demanding a massive fee of £40million in order to let the Norway international go. That forced them into going for Ighalo, who previously played on these shores with Watford. And Allnigeriasoccer claim that the United new boy jetted in Dubai on Sunday ahead of his trip to the UK. The Nigeria international will then take a fight to Manchester later today, where he'll undergo a medical.

The 30-year-old hasn't played since the Chinese FA Cup on December 6 but, according to the publication, he's fit enough to play. Ighalo has a physical trainer who has been keeping him in shape and reportedly took place in practice games over the festive period. And that means that, after his medical is done, the forward could make his debut against Chelsea on February 17. United's 0-0 draw with Wolves on Saturday came too soon for the former Watford star, with Anthony Martial leading the line instead. But the France international toiled during the showdown at Old Trafford and Ighalo could now replace him for the game at Stamford Bridge later this month. Meanwhile, speaking on Saturday, Solskjaer insisted the arrival of Ighalo was positive news for the club.

Some have criticised the club’s decision to go for the striker given he’s spent the last few years in China. But Solskjaer believes Ighalo can offer his side something different in attack. “He’s a different type of striker – a proven goal-scorer, a physical presence,” the Norwegian said. “It gives us a chance to rest Mason (Greenwood) and Anthony (Martial) at times. We want to go far in the Europa League, FA Cup. It was important we have another type of striker to use. “Marcus (Rashford) is out for a little while and with him back we’re a different team.”