What Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Is Expecting From Club’s Future Signings

Bruno Fernandes, who hardly took any time in becoming one of the current stars of Manchester United, wants the club’s future signings to be “hungry for titles” as he aims at winning “everything” with the Old Trafford side.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is being linked to a few interesting transfers including the English duo, Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho from Tottenham and Dortmund respectively and RB Leipzig’s center-back Dayot Upamecano, who recently has come up as Man Utd’s possible target.

Fernandes, who was signed by the Red Devils in the January Transfer Window, scored three goals in eight appearances for the club before soccer was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Portuguese midfielder, in his very first month as a Man Utd player, bagged the Premier League’s Player of the Month award and he wants the club’s new arrivals to have his ambition of winning every given trophy.

“I want to win everything. I’m hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything. We know the potential Manchester have because we are a young team, young players, but we’ve got a lot of quality.”

“It doesn’t matter if we’re young and the others have more experience than us because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest. The mix we have now and in the future, I don’t know what will happen in the next season, of course, Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here.”

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win,” said Fernandes in a Q&A with supporters on Man Utd’s official website.

The arrival of Fernandes saw Man Utd go on an 11-game unbeaten streak before the pandemic outbreak stopped soccer indefinitely.