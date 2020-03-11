What Norwich keeper Tim Krul told Troy Parrott to psyche out Tottenham ace in shootout win

Norwich progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a penalty shootout win over Tottenham.

Tim Krul has revealed he psyched out Tottenham’s young penalty taker Troy Parrott in the shootout win that saw Norwich reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 18 years. The Canaries’ goalkeeper is a penalty expert – and his two superb saves in the shootout that Norwich won 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sparked memories of his spectacular performance for Holland in the 2014 World Cup.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle stopper, who has been in sparkling form all season for a Norwich side struggling at the bottom of the Premier League, was brought on by Holland manager Louis Van Goal in Brazil specifically for the penalty shootout against Costa Rica in the quarter-finals. Krul then saved two of the kicks he faced to send Holland through to the semi-finals. It was the first time in the World Cup that a keeper had been sent on especially for the shoot out. But that expertise came in handy again on Wednesday after Norwich held Spurs to 1-1 after extra time. In the shootout, Erik Lamela hit the bar, but Krul then saved kicks from Parrott, 18, and Gedson Fernandes to send the Canaries through to meet either Derby or Manchester United at Carrow Road. Krul, who studied the Spurs takers on an iPad before the shootout and also had the sides they aim at written on his water bottle, said: “I look at the player. Who is comfortable, who is confident?

“With the young lad Parrott, I played a little bit with his head. I said: ‘I haven’t seen many penalties from you on my homework’ – and he was looking at me. “I hadn’t seen any of his penalties. This is when you have to forget everything and go back to what you’ve learned, and from your experience. “It’s down to homework as well. My goalie coach prepares me before every match and he gave me a bottle with all the details on. It is hard work and homework but when the moment comes maybe it’s my experience. “I just see when one person is more nervous than another, who is more comfortable – and in the end of course you need a little bit of luck. “It’s pressure for the player. But there’s pressure for me as well. When the first one went in I was saying to myself, ‘you’ve got a name for saving penalties so you’d better start saving some’.