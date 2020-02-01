What Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic think of Federer’s Australian Open issues – EXCLUSIVE

Mats Wilander tells Express Sport what Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will think about Roger Federer’s struggles.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be glad Roger Federer has struggled through his section of the Australian Open draw, according to seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander.

World No 3 Federer started to show worrying signs when John Millman took him to a fifth-set tiebreak in the third round. Hungarian youngster Marton Fucsovics then took a one-set lead in the following round – but the biggest battle was yet to come. Tennys Sandgren, ranked No 100 in the world, failed to convert seven match points during his quarter-final clash with Federer. Somehow the 38-year-old came through an injury scare to win the match in five sets and book a semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic. But his level has been nowhere near it’s usual standard and Wilander, who hosts Eurosport’s Game, Schett & Mats show, believes that will provide a boost to his biggest rivals.

“It is really bad,” Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander told Express Sport of Federer’s form. “He is spending too much time on the court and everybody knows he is 38 and it just adds to ‘Oh but he is winning the close matches’. “Wow wow wow, hold on a second. He is winning the close matches because he has won 20 majors. “He is spending a lot of time against guys you have never heard of before. “Nadal and Djokovic are eating it up. ‘Oh he is not playing well so he is tired’, that is the worst preparation for him for sure.

“For himself he might have some confidence winning them but it is never going to outweigh the perception of the other players have of how he is feeling because of long matches.” Nadal and Djokovic always insist they only think about themselves as they plot their route through the field. But Wilander thinks it is the complete opposite and they are actually concerned about each other more than they let on. “It’s literally all you think about. They are thinking about the other guy first,” Wilander added. “It doesn’t matter how they feel because it is not about that. They are thinking ‘How can I make this guy worse, do I have to or am I just better than him?’