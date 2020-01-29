What state pension will I get when I retire? How to check your state pension forecast

STATE PENSION is the income an eligible individual can claim from the government once they reach their state pension age. Eligibility for state pension is dependent on National Insurance contributions as well as date of birth.

The state pension age has been rising for many years, with it currently set to reach 66 by October 2020, for both men and women. This is due to continue to rise further, based on current law. According to the current schedule, the state pension age is due to hit 68 between 2037 and 2039, following new plans by the government in 2017.

The reason for the increase has been based primarily on rising life expectancy levels. Based on recent projections from the Office for National Statistics, the number of people over state pension age in the UK is expected to grow by a third by 2042. That’s an increase from 12.4million in 2017 to 16.9 million by 2042. With pension ages ranging frequently many will likely want to be sure of what they’re entitled to and when they can receive it.

Anyone who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016 will be receiving the state pension under the old rules. Under these rules the full basic pension is currently £129.20. However, for those who have not yet reached state pension age, they will be receiving the new state pension. To claim the new state pension, a man would need to be born on or after April 6, 1951 and a woman would need to be born on or after April 6, 1953.

To receive any income from a state pension, an individual would need at least 10 qualifying years on their National Insurance record, although those years do not have to be in a row. The amount you’ll receive will be based on how much National Insurance you’ve contributed overall. To receive the full new state pension you will need to have a 35 year National Insurance record as a minimum. For those who qualify, the full state pension is £168.60 per week. For those who would like to check on their state pension details, the government provides a step by step guide online. There are two main elements that the website can help with: when a person can retire and how much that person could get.

To check state pension age, there are only two questions asked. It will ask for a person’s date of birth and if they are a man or woman. Once that information has been submitted, it will provide an exact date for when the state pension can be claimed. A person can also find out information on working after state pension age or retiring earlier with a personal pension if they wish. The next main element of the service is focused on the amount an individual could receive. In order to establish a state pension forecast, registration will be required. A proof of identity will be needed. For those already registered, signing in can be done through a government gateway, gov.uk verification, or with a digital identity scheme for those based in a European country.