What the papers say – April 29

Moves to ease lockdown restrictions, increased Covid-19 testing, and predictions of a surge in care home deaths lead the papers on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson is preparing to start easing lockdown restrictions within days, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Key rule for lifting the lockdown is softened’#TomorrowsPapersToday #coronavirus #covid19 #LockdownEnd https://t.co/uDgLfhjdrq pic.twitter.com/NXKLlN4ujd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 28, 2020

The Times says coronavirus deaths in care homes are set to outstrip those in hospitals, a theme also taken up by The Independent.

Care home deaths set to overtake hospitals#[email protected] pic.twitter.com/zDdFMzdY93 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 28, 2020

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT: Coronavirus ‘could be yet to peak’ in care homes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1t4aeOl8Lf — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) April 28, 2020

The Covid-19 crisis could lead to 18,000 more cancer deaths due to the demands on hospitals, The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 29 April 2020: Covid-19 crisis could lead to 18,000 more cancer deaths, experts warn pic.twitter.com/R2kyQe8w6j — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 28, 2020

The Daily Mail reports on its own campaign to bring PPE to Britain.

Wednesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/93wlknbTlX — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 28, 2020

The Sun, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead on an increase in Covid-19 testing for the UK.

Wednesday’s SUN: Testing! Testing! Testing! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VmFtKYqbvU — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) April 28, 2020

Tomorrow’s front page: Over-65s and workers to get tests #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/K5fUdDnRFu pic.twitter.com/31Rb7gzyyN — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 28, 2020

Tomorrow’s front page: https://t.co/m6wKtDX7Nz#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pVTCp321hM — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 28, 2020

The i says an expanded testing programme will be offered to people older than 65 and to care home staff.

Wednesday’s front page: Tests offered to over-65s and care home staff#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6LJKt49Veu — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 28, 2020

And Metro says London’s coronavirus death toll has now exceeded the number of people killed in the capital during the Blitz.

Wednesday’s front page:

WORSE DEATH TOLL

THAN THE BLITZ#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/UMEARvW9Ug — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 28, 2020

The Financial Times leads on British Airways’ preparations to slash 12,000 jobs.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 29 April https://t.co/nwFoS6wv2T pic.twitter.com/xhKHNQpcfA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 28, 2020

And the Daily Star tells us it has “Proof that UFOs exist”.