What the papers say – April 4

Calls to stay indoors and the Queen’s Sunday speech feature prominently as the coronavirus again dominates the nation’s papers on Saturday.

The Daily Mirror and the i carry pleas for Britons to stay indoors despite the warmer weather this weekend, and honour the medical workers who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Tomorrow's front page: Coronavirus Crisis: Stay in… For heroes

Saturday's #iweekend front page: Stay at home: PM's plea to Britain as the sun comes out

The Daily Telegraph also takes up that topic, adding the Government has warned of tighter lockdowns if the public flouts isolation guidelines.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Don't go out and enjoy the sunshine'

But The Times leads with the Government’s chief pandemic modeller, Graham Medley, calling for a way out of the lockdown, saying a prolonged period under the current conditions could cause more suffering than the virus itself.

PM's virus adviser calls for way out of lockdown

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express report on the Queen’s move to rally the nation with a rare special televised message tomorrow.

Saturday's @DailyMailUK

Saturday's Daily EXPRESS: "Queen Rallies Nation In Hour Of Need"

And The Independent‘s front page carries key numbers surrounding the global outbreak.

Saturday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "1,056,777 cases worldwide"

The global economy is set for its “sharpest reversal” since the Great Depression, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday April 4

The Guardian has more on what it calls “Britain’s testing shambles”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 4 April 2020: Britain's testing shambles

The Daily Star reports on the husband of I’m A Celebrity star Kate Garraway who is in intensive care fighting the virus.

Saturday's Daily STAR: "I'm A Celeb Kate's Corona Torment"

And The Sun leads on its own appeal to raise more funds to help the “NHS heroes” on the frontlines of the crisis.