What the papers say – April 6

The nation’s front pages are dominated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to hospital over his persistent coronavirus symptoms.
The Daily Telegraph, The Times and The Sun all lead with Mr Johnson being forced to seek hospital treatment after struggling to recover from his coronavirus symptoms at home.
The PM was admitted on doctor’s advice in order to undertake “precautionary tests” on his condition, according to the Daily Mail and Metro.
The Guardian leads with Mr Johnson alongside a story on the Queen’s “message of hope” to the nation.
The Daily Express says the Queen’s broadcast “rallied the nation”, while the Daily Mirror calls her message a “heartfelt rallying cry”.
Elsewhere, the i leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s warning that the Government may have to introduce a ban on outdoor exercise if the public continues to flout social distancing rules.
Hedge funds are continuing to short-sell British listed companies despite a plea from the Bank of England to stop, according to The Independent.
The Financial Times says regulators have freed up $500 billion (£410 billion) to help banks “absorb” the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
And the Daily Star says people have been “torching” 5G towers over coronavirus fears.