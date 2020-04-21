What the papers say – April 7

All the UK’s national newspapers are dominated by the Prime Minister’s admission to intensive care.

The Daily Express and The Independent splash with Boris Johnson having been moved after a deterioration in his condition.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Boris moved to intensive care as health worsens#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Bb4S31piVE — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 6, 2020

Tomorrow’s @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition: https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/Zf0HPEUIF0 — The Independent (@Independent) April 7, 2020

The Daily Star and Daily Mirror say Mr Johnson is in a fight for his life.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – CORONA HELL: Boris faces fight for life #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4alp9PYKeq — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 6, 2020

Tomorrow’s front page: Sick Boris faces fight for life #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/pONirpx7Pa pic.twitter.com/XExOH0HHVW — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 6, 2020

The Daily Mail reports on the Prime Minister’s admission and on the “agony” for fiancee Carrie Symonds “as she’s unable to see him”.

Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/2xwxZFTvSw — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 6, 2020

The Times says Mr Johnson was given oxygen after suffering breathing difficulties.

PM in intensive care#[email protected] pic.twitter.com/SJAPruwuuN — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 6, 2020

The i says with the PM in intensive care, Dominic Raab is now in charge of the Government.

Tuesday’s front page: Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care with coronavirus as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leads government#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ApMSC184DA — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 6, 2020

The Guardian also leads on the PM, on a day when the “UK death toll exceeds 5,000”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 7 April 2020: Johnson taken to intensive care after virus symptoms worsen pic.twitter.com/2wZRdork63 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 6, 2020

And The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Metro and the Financial Times also splash with the same news.

Tomorrow’s Front Page: Boris Johnson rushed into intensive carehttps://t.co/P1itA4LB6M pic.twitter.com/AGngkj9K27 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 6, 2020

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Johnson in intensive care”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n1t2F9zHTQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 6, 2020

Tuesday’s front page:

PM PUT IN

INTENSIVE

CARE UNIT#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/T7542BFWmZ — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 6, 2020