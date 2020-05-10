What the papers say – May 1

Boris Johnson’s comments that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over leads the nation’s Friday papers.

The Times, Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with the PM saying that the UK is “past the peak” of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Britain ‘past peak’ of virus#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/1zftpavJNi — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 30, 2020

Tomorrow’s @Daily_express front page: We’re Past The Peak Of The Virus https://t.co/nBP43DNvns #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/93SFQoSiGH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 30, 2020

MIRROR: We’re past the peak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fOqs9dsyeu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2020

The story also dominates the front page of The Guardian and The Sun, alongside Victoria Beckham reversing her decision to furlough 30 staff at her fashion label.

Guardian front page, Friday 1 May 2020: ‘We are past the peak of this disease,’ says Johnson pic.twitter.com/2COvzwO93P — The Guardian (@guardian) April 30, 2020

Tomorrow’s front page: Mega rich Victoria Beckham made a U-turn by pledging to reverse her decision to furlough staff https://t.co/4wYTPsocOw pic.twitter.com/b80k8RqFzt — The Sun (@TheSun) April 30, 2020

The Daily Telegraph and Metro lead with the PM’s pledge to reveal next week a “road map” for easing the nation out of lockdown.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Johnson pledges to reveal road map out of lockdown”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yThzuQZ7nY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2020

Friday’s front page:

WE CAN SEE

SUNLIGHT#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/T5fboUUSJ5 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 30, 2020

The public will be required to continue to wear masks as lockdown restrictions ease, according to the i.

UK public will be told to wear face masks. Friday’s ⁦@theipaper⁩ front page #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers #covid19 #masks pic.twitter.com/JXHcIqvr6b — Tim Alden (@timaldi) April 30, 2020

The Independent says a senior NHS chief has warned that the virus “will spread again” from the nation’s care homes.

INDEPENDENT: Virus to spread again from care homes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TxABg4BbKk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2020

The Daily Mail leads with the success of the paper’s campaign to donate £1 million of personal protection equipment to health workers in care homes.

Friday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/xBMFNcJUfL — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 30, 2020

Stocks in the US are on the verge of their best month since 1987, according to the Financial Times.

FT: US stocks on brink of best month since 1987 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Eqo2ZtXXKj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2020

And the Daily Star says ITV bosses have warned that some of their biggest shows, including I’m a Celebrity and Love Island, may be axed due to the coronvirus pandemic.