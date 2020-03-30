What they said – coronavirus has the sporting world…

The sporting world has almost all ground to a halt during the coronavirus crisis.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the reactions on March 22.

“Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention.

“I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.” – Former Manchester and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who currently plays for Shandong Luneng Taishan in the Chinese Super League, revealed on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rugby Football League president Tony Adams has urged fans to look after their mental health.https://t.co/iJs5kwbITE pic.twitter.com/ChvquGyvgH — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) March 22, 2020

“We are all deeply concerned about Covid-19 coronavirus. Especially for our family members and friends with health issues. I am concerned that these uncertain times and increased fear and anxiety are impacting on many people’s mental fitness.

“As well as taking responsibility for reducing the spread of the virus by following all the NHS advice, we can all do a few things to help our own mental fitness. And to support family or mates who might be struggling.” – Rugby League president Tony Adams highlights the threat of mental instability stemming from coronavirus suffering.

“You don’t have to think about when to start again, but if you survive. Everything has to be moved to the next season. It is time for realism, gentlemen. This is the plague.

“You can no longer play this year. Think about the next one. Some people still do not realise what is happening, and those people are worse than the virus.

“I don’t believe in miracles, I stopped doing it long ago. We reset.” – Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, who now owns Serie A side Brescia, believes the football season should be cancelled and plans made for next year.

“India has shown it can come together even while staying away from each other. While we are sitting in the comfort of our homes there are many out there selflessly performing their duties.

“Many thanks to each and every one of you for putting us before yourself. Social distancing is something we need to practice for some time to come.

“The discipline and commitment we have shown against #covid_19 needs to continue.” – Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar praised the country for their social distancing.

"We're reaching a critical part with this virus. We need to help the NHS fight against it." – Leeds and Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas

“We’re reaching a critical part with this virus. We need to help the NHS fight against it. I see reports of young people gathering as if it’s school holidays, it’s not.

“Look at your parents, look at your grandparents. This will affect them, it will affect you. It will affect beyond your family. So we’re asking you to please stay at home.

“Listen to the experts. The message is clear, stay at home, wash hour hands regularly and keep your distance.” – Leeds and Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas urges younger people to show responsibility.

"What's it going to take for everyone to start listening to the experts stop congregating stop large gatherings full stop." – Weller Hauraki, captain of Hull KR

“What’s it going to take for everyone to start listening to the experts stop congregating stop large gatherings full stop.

“If your (sic) doing this your (sic) being selfish think about your elder family members and other people’s family members!!!” – Weller Hauraki, captain of Hull KR, has his say on those ignoring social distancing guidelines.