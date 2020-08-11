WhatCar? reveals their top electric car picks and this model is affordable for many

ELECTRIC cars can be expensive but one of WhatCar?’s picks for best electric vehicle could be yours for just under £20,000.

Seat Mii Electric

Peugeot e-208 Allure

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Porsche Taycan

Tesla Model 3

WhatCar?’s electric car awards were launched following a surge in interest in the market during lockdown and has identified a range of vehicles for all budgets. Although some of their top picks were valued at more than £80,000 for elite sportscar models, cheaper and more affordable options were also selected.

Seat Mii Electric The winner of the eBay electric value car was the concise Seat Mii Electric model, perfect for a city runaround. The model is valued at £22,800 before the Government plug-in grant discount has been applied. This £3,000 reduction would bring total costs down to £19,900 to make it one of the most affordable EV’s on the market. The 61kW motor delivers 82bhp and 156 lb ft of torque making it a perfect design for the stop-start nature of city living.

The vehicle is not built for out and out pace with 0-62mph languishing at just 12.3 seconds. However, a 251 litre boot and added extras such as traffic sign recognition cameras and cruise control make this a perfect option for smaller journeys. Peugeot e-208 Allure For those looking to stretch their budget even further, Peugeot’s e-208 Allure Premium model was rated the best small car. The model is valued at just over £30,000 pre-Government grant making this an attractive option for those after a little more space.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hyundai’s Ionqiq electric premium scooped the family electric car award with the Kia e-Niro winning the Electric Family SUV category. The Ioniq is special as its models are made for all types of audiences with petrol and plug-on hybrid cars available alongside its fully-electric design. The 100kW premium model would be perfect for families with 356 litres of boot space and a kitted out interior. Performance wise the car can deliver 136boph and a 0-60mph reading in just 9.9 seconds.

Porsche Taycan For those looking for some extra bite behind the wheel, Porsche’s stunning Taycan 4S picked up the award for best electric performance car. The model is valued at a mouth-watering £84,189 but delivers the car to match the price tag. The 4S delivers 530bhp from its 390kW engine and promises 0-60mph in just four seconds. Extra features can also be added for a price including a lane departure warning system and collision avoidance braking tool for those.

Tesla Model 3 Where would an electric car list be without Tesla? The Model 3 picked up WhatCar?’s award for best executive electric car. The model is valued at £56,490 but promises one of the longest range of any other model on the market. Tesla says the car could travel up to 348 miles on a single charge while also delivering sportscar performance to match. The firm claims the car can reach 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds with top speeds of 162mph possible. Steve Huntingford, Editor of WhatCar? Said: “Our goal has always been to help people buy the best car for their needs and budget. “But it became clear that the booming number of new EVs and PHEVs, combined with the intricacies of some of the new technology associated with owning and charging these cars, was causing confusion.” He added: “The variety of electric and plug-in hybrid cars on offer is growing exponentially, which is great news for buyers, because it’s driving up standards. “However, recognising that EVs and PHEVs still make up a minority of all car sales, these standalone awards give us the opportunity to highlight the very best models as the car industry swiftly adapts to meeting its environmental challenges.”

