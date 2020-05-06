What’s on national cabinet agenda

NATIONAL CABINET AGENDA

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison to meet with state and territory leaders on Friday morning

* It’s the first meeting since April 24

* The leaders will respond to advice from health officials on the best way to resume sport and recreation at all levels, from AFL, NRL and other professional codes to community sport and individual recreation

* Industry code of conduct for the aged care sector is being finalised

* Mental Health Commission will make a presentation on the impact of COVID-19, then work with the states and territories on a plan

* Advice to be received on expanding the testing program (556,000 conducted already) with a focus on Australians with coughs, colds and sore throats, people who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case, as well as frontline health and aged care workers

* No immediate action to be taken on changing the national baseline restrictions as this will be done in the week beginning May 11.