When Are Nikki And Brie Bella Due? Pregnancy Updates Before ‘Total Bellas’

Nikki and Brie Bella shocked fans when they revealed they were pregnant at the same time. Viewers are aware that the WWE stars have a strong sibling bond, but their close due dates had fans questioning whether the sisters planned their pregnancies.

While Nikki is pregnant with her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s first child, Brie is expecting her second baby with her husband, Daniel Bryan. The couple already shares a daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.

In January, the Bella twins told People that their due dates were only a week and a half apart. “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” Brie told the publication.

Meanwhile, Nikki admitted she was shocked when she learned she was pregnant. “[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it,” she said.

On March 28, Nikki opened up even more about her pregnancy and relationship with Chigvintsev in a heartfelt Instagram post. Bella revealed that she had doubts about dating the “Dancing With the Stars” pro after her break up with John Cena.

After initially fighting her feelings for Chigvintsev, Bella gave into falling in love. “I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer. You never know when He will answer it when it will come, it’s never the timing we desire, or at least we don’t think it is,” she wrote.

“When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn’t let me walk away, this love that I always wanted. Now I didn’t expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year lol but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift,” she added.

Once she gave love a chance, Bella admitted she got a special surprise. “And now I have the most beautiful gift of all coming in August, my baby,” she revealed.

“(Goodness I love saying that!!) I thought answered prayers were easy, just given when answered but they’re not, there’s a lesson & a growth in each one. You just got to be brave, fearless & know He’s right there holding your hand & waiting for when He knows it’s the right time for you.”

While Nikki didn’t reveal an exact due date, it appears the Bella twins will be welcoming their babies this summer.

For now, fans can tune in to “Total Bellas” Season 5, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on E!