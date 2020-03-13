When Aston Villa ace John McGinn is set to return from injury to help relegation fight

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is close to returning to full fitness after an injury-hit campaign.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is edging close to a return from injury. The Scotland international has been sidelined since fracturing his ankle in December’s defeat to Southampton.

He returned to training before the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City and stepped up the intensity this week. McGinn has yet to build up to full-contact training so Monday’s fixture against Leicester City will come too soon. Instead, he has been earmarked to return to the match-day squad for the home clash against Chelsea on March 14. Villa boss Dean Smith said: “He’s near now. He’s training with us but with no contact as yet, but he’s involved.”

McGinn scored three goals and provided two assists before the injury while his non-stop running in the engine room was crucial to the team’s style of play. While Smith would be naturally cautious about throwing the 25-year-old back into the thick of it, he has no plans to curb his approach. He said: “We’ve missed him. Not just for his banter because he’s a funny lad, but it’s the quality he’s got. “He gives you legs. He runs all day. He’s got a massive, massive heart. But sometimes people overlook the quality the kid has too. He’s a quality footballer.