When Bruno Fernandes will fly into Manchester to complete January transfer

Manchester United look set to complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes after weeks of negotiations.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to fly into England today ahead of his transfer to Manchester United. The Red Devils looked as though they might miss out on their top target as Barcelona entered the race for his signature.

United’s reluctance to meeting the demands of Sporting Lisbon had opened the door for the Spanish giants to swoop in for the midfielder. But that seemingly pushed United into striking a deal with Sporting to get the deal over the line. A transfer fee has now been agreed between the two clubs, with Express Sport understanding United will pay an initial £46.6million up front with £8.5m in potential add-ons. Fernandes and his agent, Miguel Pinho, are expected to fly into England on Wednesday to make the deal official.

And Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes reports the flight is scheduled for 12pm, meaning a deal could be completed by the time United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City will take place. Terms had already been agreed with the creative midfielder, with United paying Fernandes £150,000-a-week on a five-year contract. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to bolster his midfield options in the January transfer window with both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out injured. There had been speculation suggesting United were interested in signing Jack Grealish and James Maddison, but it quickly became apparent neither Aston Villa or Leicester were willing to sell this month.

Fernandes soon emerged as their top target and the 25-year-old will immediately slot into United’s midfield. He will add some much needed creativity as well as goal threat looking at his time at Sporting. Fernandes has already wracked up 15 goals and 14 assists this campaign in all competitions, as well as contributing to eight in the Europa League. Despite playing in the European competition for Sporting, Fernandes will be eligible to play in the knockout stages for United once he completes his move.