‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 7, Episode 9 Preview: Elizabeth’s Future

“When Calls The Heart” Season 7, episode 9 will open up new possibilities for not only Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) but also some of the other characters as well. A preview video of the next episode has been released online that shows what the future holds for the protagonist and the people of the town.

The windstorm has ended, but the people of Hope Valley will continue face its after effects. According to the official plot synopsis of the next episode, Elizabeth and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) will try to resolve their differences.

A preview video that has been released online shows Elizabeth having an honest conversation with Nathan about their future. Bill (Jack Wagner) will also have some advice for Nathan about how Elizabeth is a lot stronger than she seems. The conversations will be enough for Nathan to take action to help improve his relationship.

As far as Lucas (Chris McNally) is concerned, Elizabeth will feel betrayed by him, according to the plot synopsis of “When Calls the Heart” Season 7, episode 9. The preview video shows how Lucas sent his mother a few chapters of what Elizabeth wrote without taking her permission first. Lucas’ mother will be ready to send the chapters to a publisher, but this may not be what Krakow’s character wants at the moment.

Despite what Lucas did, Elizabeth will help him. Lucas has been trying to look at the financial records of his oil company, and according to the plot synopsis, Elizabeth will help him get the records from Henry (Martin Cummins).

A few sneak peek photos of the next episode have also surfaced online. The pictures show Elizabeth visiting the infirmary.

Meanwhile, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) will learn a secret about Lee’s (Kavan Smith) past. The other storylines in the episode include Nathan going undercover for a case, and Fiona (Kayla Wallace) dealing with some bad news.

The positive storylines in the TV series are having a big impact on the fans. Krakow recently shared a video of a kid who was so inspired by Nathan’s heroic actions in the previous episode that he acted the scene out with his toys.

“When Calls the Heart” Season 7, episode 9 is titled “New Possibilities.” It will air on April 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Channel.