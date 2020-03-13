When can Liverpool win the Premier League title after Bournemouth victory?

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title and moved a step closer against Bournemouth despite an early scare. Callum Wilson scored the controversial opener after VAR allowed their goal despite a push on Joe Gomez.

And despite Jurgen Klopp’s protests his side were one down and had to battle back.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the score around before the break and put Liverpool on course for their 27th victory of the season, and just three wins from the Premier League title.

But Manchester City’s defeat to United has potentially moved it even closer.

City were beaten by Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay goals, but in truth were poor.

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool, on 82 points, are now just two wins – six points – from winning the title.

Manchester City, as it stands, can get 87 points. And the earliest point Liverpool could reach 88 is in two game’s time – against Crystal Palace on March 21st.

It would mean Liverpool needing to beat Everton next Monday before the Palace game, but they could even be crowned champions before then.