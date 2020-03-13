When can Liverpool win the Premier League title after Bournemouth victory?

Liverpool moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.
When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title and moved a step closer against Bournemouth despite an early scare. Callum Wilson scored the controversial opener after VAR allowed their goal despite a push on Joe Gomez.
And despite Jurgen Klopp’s protests his side were one down and had to battle back.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the score around before the break and put Liverpool on course for their 27th victory of the season, and just three wins from the Premier League title.
But Manchester City’s defeat to United has potentially moved it even closer.
City were beaten by Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay goals, but in truth were poor.
Liverpool, on 82 points, are now just two wins – six points – from winning the title.
Manchester City, as it stands, can get 87 points. And the earliest point Liverpool could reach 88 is in two game’s time – against Crystal Palace on March 21st.
It would mean Liverpool needing to beat Everton next Monday before the Palace game, but they could even be crowned champions before then.
City still play both Arsenal and Burnley before Liverpool’s next game – and two more defeats will make Liverpool champions before they kick a ball again.
One more defeat – to either Arsenal or Burnley – hands Liverpool the chance to win the title against Everton at Goodison Park.
But if City win both games then the Palace game at Anfield is the one they can be crowned champions.
Liverpool’s win on Saturday put them on 82 and City can now only reach 87 points – making the title within touching distance.
Saturday’s win settled things down for Liverpool despite the up and down display.
The 3-0 defeat to Watford last week coupled with the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea and Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid had threatened to disrupt the flow.
But victory today puts them back on track for an early title celebration.
However with the government planning a meeting with sporting authorities due to the coronavirus on Monday, it could be that they lift the Premier League title behind closed doors.